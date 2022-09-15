This Sunnyside, Queens Restaurant Crawl Let's You Sample the Area's Best Food

If you are a bar crawl enthusiast, wait until you hear about Sunnyside's restaurant crawl. The concept is the same, but instead of alcohol, you'll be tasting a variety of cuisines by visiting Sunnyside's restaurants door to door.

On Sunday, October 16, the Taste of Sunnyside Restaurant Crawl will welcome foodies and curious visitors to Queens' favorite dining destinations. This year marks the second edition of the Taste of Sunnyside Restaurant Crawl following this format. In the 10 years before, the culinary event served as a food festival open to the public, but it was recently reinvented to better (and more safely) adhere to pandemic requirements. After last year's success, the organizers decided to keep the door-to-door format in this year's edition as well.

"As with last year, attendees will actually visit the location of each participating restaurant, which will be good for repeat business from ticket buyers for the Taste of Sunnyside," Dirk McCall de Palomá, Executive Director of Sunnyside Shines, the event organizer, said in an official statement. "With continued caution around the COVID-19 virus, an open-air restaurant crawl that keeps people outdoors and socially distanced helps ensure this stays a safe event."

The event, which is produced annually by the Sunnyside Shines Business Improvement District, aims at introducing New Yorkers and tourists to the many different cuisines that make up Queens' (and more specifically, Sunnyside's) dining scene. Participating local restaurants will entertain the restaurant hoppers' palates through flavors from every corner of the world, featuring South American cuisines as well as Eastern European, Mediterranean, and Southeast Asian, among many others.

This year's Restaurant Crawl will take place from 2–7 pm, and ticket holders will need to check in at Lowery Plaza (at 40th Street and Queens Boulevard, under the elevated 7 train) before getting started on their culinary adventure. Recommended routes will be available to guide guests through the crawl.

General admission tickets allow for entry at 3 pm, and they are $50 each. VIP tickets, instead, are $75 each, and include early admission as well as a dedicated trolley and a "no-wait line" at every stop. Those interested in participating are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance on this website, as the event tends to sell out.

Here's the list of the confirmed participating restaurants so far (more will be added in the near future):