You Can Rent the Townhouse That Inspired Taylor Swift's Song 'Cornelia Street'

If you're one of the (many) fans who couldn't secure a ticket to Taylor Swift's concert, this might be a consolation prize. If you have $45,000 to spare per month, that is.

Taylor Swift's townhouse on Cornelia Street is now up for rent, and it is currently going for $45,000 a month according to a Zillow listing. Sprawling across 5,400 square feet and five floors, the massive house is the one referenced in the artist's song "Cornelia Street," which appears on the 2019 album Lover

Featuring four bedrooms and a total of seven baths, the townhouse flaunts every comfort a tenant might be looking for. In addition to a garden and a huge rooftop terrace, the house also has a personal gym and an indoor pool. To further lounge and relax, tenants and guests can head to the area behind the pool, which is equipped with a functioning fireplace for some extra comfort.

Take a look at some photos below: