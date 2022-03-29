Taylor Swift Will Deliver a Commencement Speech to NYU's Graduating Class This Year

NYU is entering its Swiftie era. The university just announced that pop star Taylor Swift will deliver a speech and accept a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, at this year's NYU Commencement.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, NYU will resume its graduation ceremony at Yankee Stadium on May 18, celebrating the classes of 2020, 2021, and 2022. For the first time in the university's history, the event will be a "double header," awarding honorary degrees to both Swift and lifelong disability rights advocate Judith Heumann.

An 11-time Grammy winner, Swift will be awarded her first degree and deliver a speech at the morning ceremony, which will celebrate 2022 graduates starting at 11 am. In the evening, Heumann will address the Classes of 2020 and 2021 starting at 6 pm.

The many awards and honors Swift has earned so far in her career inspired NYU to award her a Doctor of Fine Arts. Swift is the first-ever female artist to win the Grammy for Album of the Year three times, and she is the most-awarded artist ever in the history of the American Music Awards. She also won the BRIT for International Female Solo Artist of the Year in 2015, and was Billboard Music Awards' first-ever Woman of the Decade recipient.

NYU President Andrew Hamilton is welcoming the three graduating classes with cheerful enthusiasm. "Since 2019, we have been deprived of Commencement's festive, communal joy, and its absence has been keenly felt," said President Hamilton. "Few groups of graduates are more deserving of a celebration than these classes: their pursuit of their studies disrupted, isolated by a daunting pandemic, these classes—2022, 2021, and 2020—have distinguished themselves with their grit, grace, and forbearance. We reconvene at Yankee Stadium with a renewed sense of appreciation for the act of celebrating together in person, a recognition of our graduates' enormous achievements, and a respect for their character and perseverance."