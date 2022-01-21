A Landmark Teddy Roosevelt Statue Was Removed from NYC's Museum of Natural History

Construction crews this week completed the removal of a prominent statue of President Theodore Roosevelt that has sat outside of New York City's Museum of Natural History for almost 80 years. The museum first requested the statue's removal in June 2020 following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, saying its composition evoked an image of racism and colonialism for its depiction of the former president on horseback flanked by Black and Native American men on foot.

"The American Museum of Natural History has asked to remove the Theodore Roosevelt statue because it explicitly depicts Black and Indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior," former Mayor Bill de Blasio's office told CNN when the museum first made the request. "The city supports the museum's request. It is the right decision and the right time to remove this problematic statue."

Roosevelt's statue has long been a target of protests in New York. It's been picketed and splashed with red paint, with demands for its removal stretching back decades. "The statue itself communicates a racial hierarchy that the museum and members of the public have long found disturbing," the museum told CNN.

The statue's removal will coincide with construction work outside the museum. "The process, conducted with historic preservation specialists and approved by multiple New York City agencies, will include restoration of the plaza in front of the museum, which will continue through the spring," a museum spokesperson told Gothamist.

The statue is bound for Medora, North Dakota, a small city inside Theodore Roosevelt National Park that is home to his upcoming presidential library. It will reside there as a long-term loan from New York City.