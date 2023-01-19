Underground Dance Music Shows Are Coming to This Immersive Brooklyn Arts Venue

Forget about dim-lit basement raves.

Teksupport, one of NYC's leading underground promoters, just announced a partnership with Brooklyn newest immersive venue ArtsDistrict, and it's ready to bring you to a series of mind-bending nights surrounded by 360-degree projections while you move to the beat of the world's leading DJs in the industry.

Located by the East River, ArtsDistrict originally opened in August 2022, and it boasts a 25,000-square-foot space aimed at transporting you with an exploration of the sensory realm and creativity. Equipped with a state-of-the-art, 360-degree projection system and a revolving stage, the venue maintained its industrial design roots, and its massive indoor and outdoor space flaunts incredible Manhattan skyline views.

With 20 events slated for the near future, this new exclusive partnership allows Teksupport to become the programmers of the venue's first ever music shows. Featuring prime audiovisual technology, the space is able to host world class DJs from the underground scene.

"Teksupport is reimagining what is possible in electronic music in NYC, and we are thrilled to provide a platform for innovative artists and TekSupport's unparalleled events," Jacob Feldman, ArtsDistrict's Chief of Business Development, said in a statement. "Our shared passion for pushing boundaries and providing a one-of-a-kind experience for our audiences makes this partnership one that will allow us to bring a truly immersive and unparalleled electronic music experience to New York audiences."

This Friday, January 20, kicks off the first show of the series with performances from Nina Kraviz and Germany's Magdalena. On the day after, rising techno stars KAS:ST and Kevin de Vries will get the crowd side-stepping through the night.

The third event of the series will leave space to a NYFW showcase from the iconic multi-sensory party Senza Fine. Featuring Detroit icon Seth Troxler, Australian electronic duo HVOB (Live Club Set), Ahmed Spins, and Senza Fine's co-founder Turkish-Italian DJ and producer Carlita, the party, dubbed Senza Fine Vol III: Chromatica, will bring together fashion and music in celebration of club culture, arts, and technology.

More events will be announced in the near future. Take a look at some photos of the space as well as the info posters below: