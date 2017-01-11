Cuomo Declares State of Emergency; Limited Subway Service Monday Night

The service changes and cancelations come as no surprise ahead of what has been described as a "crippling" and "potentially historic" storm. New York City is expected to see snow accumulations of 18in to 24in (with higher amounts in some places), wind gusts up to 55mph, temperatures in the low 20s, and dangerous whiteout conditions, according to the Blizzard Warning from the National Weather Service.

As of Monday morning, over 5,000 flights on both Monday and Tuesday had been canceled nationwide due to the impending storm, USA Today reported.

On Sunday, Cuomo sounded the alarm on the storm, urging New Yorkers to stay home on Monday as the storm is expected to intensify ahead of the evening commute. Additionally, the governor had already warned of potential public transportation closures, such as LIRR, PATH, Metro North Railroad, and MTA subway trains, as well as buses. Mayor Bill de Blasio said, "We are facing most likely one of the largest snow storms in the history of this city," during a press conference on Sunday.