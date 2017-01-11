The 10 Most WTF Things on NY Craigslist Right Now: Stripper Pole Edition

Craigslist is a pretty awesome place to get rid of your old stuff and possibly make some money, but it's also where you'll find other people trying to get you to pay them real money for some pretty interesting things -- you know, like breeding animals and old human bones. We wandered through the for sale listings around NYC again this week, and basically, the world is a horrifying place.

Note: some of these are really NSFW.

Price: $1,000

Location: Manhattan

"Need sperm?" To make some extra cash and help people in need of sperm, this father of six children wants to sell you his semen. He's Puerto Rican, 6ft tall, 200lbs, and probably violating some Craigslist term or condition somewhere. Also, he never mentions how said sperm would be delivered in the event someone is interested in purchasing it.