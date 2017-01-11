The 11 Most WTF Things On NY Craigslist Right Now: Mini Stallion Edition

Just like Craigslist is a pretty great place to sell your old stuff, it’s also where you’ll find other people trying to get you to pay real money for their old things -- like smelly used socks and even huge masturbating machines. This week, we wandered through the for sale listings in the greater NYC area and, basically, the world is a terrible, horrifying place.

Note: a lot of these are really NSFW.

Price: $30

Location: East Village

If you're like most people and are just sick and tired of your own smelly socks, now you can buy someone else's. Rest assured, the seller here promises the socks are extra smelly and used since they wear each pair for two days at a time, according to the listing. So what's in it for the seller, besides the $30 bucks? "It gets me so hot knowing that you love the scent of my feet," the listing says. We're wondering how they preserve the smell in the shipping process.