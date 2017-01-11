The 11 Most WTF Things We Found on NY Craigslist This Week

Just like water is wet and gravity makes apples, it's also incontrovertible that if you spend time on Craigslist, someone will try to sell you something really scary. Or a lot of things -- like some vintage rectal examination equipment or boxes full of sex toy shop inventory. This week, we poked around for sale listings in the greater NYC area and, basically, the world is a terrifying place.

Note: a lot of these are really NSFW.

1. Hermaphrodite Sex Doll for sale - $175 (Patchogue Village)

This sex toy (or perhaps a decorative towel hook!) apparently features a 9in dildo, "a tight vagina," and giant breasts all made out of a "realistic skin"-feeling material. It doesn't have a head, but it does have the original packaging. The listing doesn't note whether it's used. Only one way to find out!