This Broadway Theater Is the First Ever to Be Named After a Black Woman

Broadway just honored trailblazing voice and personality Lena Horne, making her the first Black woman to have a theater named after her.

The Brooks Atkinson Theatre on West 47th Street was just renamed the Lena Horne Theatre. Horne, the New York-borne singer, dancer, actress, and civil right activist, first debuted on the Broadway stage in 1934 in the production "Dance With Your Gods," and then proceeded to build her noteworthy career in the industry. She famously performed in the 1978 film "The Wiz," which had an all-Black cast, and made a mark in the music world, too.

Horne's life was full of achievements and recognition. She won two Grammys (one in 1982 and one in 1996), and she became the highest-paid Black enteratiner in the early '40s. She also became a prominent voice against discrimination in the entertainment world, and became an active member of the civil rights movement.

The Lena Horne Theatre, which was originally built in 1926, is able to host 1,000 guests. Originally, it was named Mansfield Theater, and was later renamed in honor of the New York Times' drama critic Brooks Atkinson in 1960. It follows the renaming of a theater in honor of actor James Earl Jones earlier this year.