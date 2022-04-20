This NYC Pub Is Offering an Immersive 'Bridgerton' Tea Experience

New Yorkers will soon be able to dive into 1800s London society and (literally) spill the tea.

Following the success of acclaimed Netflix show Bridgerton, The Cauldron—NYC’s famous fantasy-inspired pub—is launching a Bridgerton-themed special edition of their Wizard Tea Experience on National Tea Day, April 21.

In just under two hours, guests will be catapulted into the Bridgerton world, and will be able to enjoy the gossip, tales, and anecdotes recounted by The Cauldron’s very own Lady Whistledown, played by Ethan Kasnett.

Delicious tea time-inspired treats will be served to attendees. Fans will be able to enjoy a selection of British macaroons and scones, as well as mini sandwiches (with vegan and vegetarian options available at time of booking) and tea.

During the experience, the show will be streaming on a drop-down screen and a playlist featuring the most loved songs from the show by the Vitamin String Quartet will set the mood for an immersive high tea experience.

Every Wizard Tea booking on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be Bridgerton themed through June 21. Regular Wizard Tea experiences will continue unaffected on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information and to reserve your tickets, you can visit The Cauldron’s website.