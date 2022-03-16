'The Daily Show' Is Bringing Back Its Live NYC Studio Audience After 2 Years

After a two-year hiatus, The Daily Show is bringing back a live audience in New York City.

For the past six months, the popular Comedy Central program hosted by Trevor Noah relocated to an audience-less studio at the ViacomCBS headquarters on Broadway, but it's now coming home. The original studio at 733 11th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen will welcome back its crew and fans on April 11, Deadline reports.

Last year, in a conversation at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Noah said he was excited to get back to filming with a real audience, though he would have to get used to people laughing during the show's tapings again. "There are parts of doing it with nobody there that… we feel like a band of robbers in the Wild West," he laughed.

As Deadline reported back in November, the team behind The Daily Show had been considering the return of a live audience for some time. With the rise of the Omicron variant across the country, plans were delayed to ensure safety.

To be part of the award-winning show's audience, you can secure your tickets here.