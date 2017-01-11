Report: The East River Is A Hellishly Beautiful Ice Floe

Because I wanted to remember what it was like to feel something (anything), I went for a jog through Brooklyn Bridge Park yesterday, just a few hours after thermometers in Central Park registered a 3°F reading -- the coldest temperature NYC has seen since 2004. Last month, when I hiked from Fort Greene to Soho in the "blizzard," I was blown away by the park's winter beauty. I figured I'd swing by for another look.

When I got down to the waterfront, I discovered that the East River was frozen over with massive Arctic icebergs. Whoa. Obviously, I took some photos -- check 'em out below.