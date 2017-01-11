1 WTC's New Observatory Looks Absolutely Incredible

While the massive, three-level observatory at 1 World Trade Center isn’t slated to open until Friday, May 29th, we finally got a sneak peek of the city's newest iconic spot. And damn, if it isn't worth the wait.

The panoramic views of Gotham from 1,250ft up are obviously bonkers, but the main observatory on the 100th floor boasts other attractions that aren't just views of New Jersey -- like the giant circular arrays of screens called "City Pulse" that act as interactive guides to the city and its skyline. Plus, there's a Sky Portal that lets you step over high-def screens showing live video of the streets below, without having to dodge dog crap or other humans.