A 'Golden Girls' Pop-Up Kitchen Is Officially Coming to NYC This Fall

New Yorkers will be soon transported into the fan-favorite Miami world of The Golden Girls.

After an extremely successful Beverly Hills run, The Golden Girls Kitchen is officially coming to the Big Apple. Fans will get the chance to enter the sitcom's universe through the pop-up experience, all while tasting some delicious food.

Starting from November 16, the pop-up restaurant will open its doors to the public in the heart of Midtown at 5 E 54th Street. Upon entering, guests will find themselves in 1980s Miami, where a fast-casual restaurant offering delicious mains, sides, and desserts will treat them to a memorable experience.

Visitors with a sweet tooth will be particularly pleased. A variety of cheesecakes will be available, including chocolate, strawberry, pumpkin, and even Oreo, and the restaurant will also give the opportunity to update the dessert to a combo featuring cheesecake, strawberries, and chocolate ice cream. If you aren't a big fan of sweets, there's no need to fret. A selection of dishes including "Sophia's Lasagna al Forno" and a custom-made Miami Cuban sandwich are on the menu as well.

After filling up their bellies with some good old comfort food, guests can tour the pop-up grounds to make the most out of the event. Photo ops to snap a picture in the Golden Girls' world will be available, and a rotating mix of events, panels, and merch drops will be featured throughout the duration of the pop-up.

Bucket Listers, the organizers behind the pop-up restaurant, are excited to bring it to NYC, and are looking forward to expanding across the US.

"Bucket Listers is honored to bring The Golden Girls Kitchen to Manhattan after a sold-out run in LA," says Bucket Listers CEO and Founder Andy Lederman. "The opportunity to give its die-hard fans a deeper appreciation for the show's lasting legacy has been a dream come true. This is just the beginning. We plan to bring many more of our original and partner experiences (working alongside the best event producers) to life across the country very soon."

Each ticket will give you access to a reserved seat, a time window to dine at the restaurant, a choice of an entree, and cheesecake. For more information and to purchase your tickets, you can visit this website.