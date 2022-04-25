Rent Your Own Mini Backyard with NYC Skyline Views This Summer

New Yorkers will soon be able to enjoy the majestic skyline view from their own private lawn.

The Greens is returning to The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan, and it will serve as a summertime oasis equipped with a restaurant and bar as well as a private lounge area. Opening on Sunday, May 1, The Greens will bring back The Lawn, an area with 32 small private lawns featuring comfy seating and a sun umbrella that will welcome anyone who's looking for a relaxing space to share with friends.

"We are delighted to be bringing back The Greens summer experience for its third season thanks to such a positive response from locals and visitors," Saul Scherl, President of the New York Tri-State Region, The Howard Hughes Corporation, said in a statement. "We are pleased to introduce a new 3-in-1 concept this year that will provide uniquely different experiences across one of the most incredible rooftops in New York City."

Guests will be able to order from a menu of small bites from the comfort of their own little lawn, pairing them with large-format cocktails to share. Patrons wishing to experience the restaurant or the bar directly can instead head over to The Restaurant and The Patrón Patio, which respectively feature a traditional American dining experience and a lounge-style bar with craft drinks and Mexican-inspired snacks.

Featuring nights of live music and events, The Greens will be a relaxing and laid-back entertainment hub in Lower Manhattan. Bands, curated DJ lineups, and cheerful holiday celebrations like Cinco de Mayo will cater to every guest.

The Greens will be open seven days a week for both lunch and dinner. Reservations for the mini lawns are available and recommended, and guests can visit The Greens website to make one. Right now, reservations are available through the month of May. Future reservation dates will be announced at the beginning of every month through the summer season. Walk-ins are welcome depending on availability.

Reservations for the mini lawns start at $25 Sundays through Wednesdays and $50 Thursdays through Saturdays, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to local nonprofit partners. Those wishing to enjoy their private mini lawn more than once can consider getting the new Summer Pass, which features three discount packages for multiple visits and allows pass holders to pre-pay their private garden retreat in advance.

For more information, you can visit The Greens website.