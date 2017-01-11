The Mermaid Parade Was Yet Again a Big, Nearly Naked, New York Wonder

Despite rain showers on Saturday, the 33rd Annual Mermaid Parade brought dazzlingly costumed mermaids, mermen, and other beautiful sea creatures to Coney Island and Surf Ave. Oh, and of course, boobs. Since it was founded in 1983, the parade has blended ancient mythology, artistic expression, and pageantry into a party worthy of King Neptune, a celebrated New Yorker known for his contributions to the arts. But really, if you didn't make it out to Coney, there are plenty of photos. Check 'em out:
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist