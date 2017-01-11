News

The Mets Are the Best Team in Baseball: Celebrate With These Keith Hernandez Mustache Photos

By Published On 04/23/2015 By Published On 04/23/2015
Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Why People Are Fighting Over the Surprise Ending of 'La La Land'

related

This Smooth Man Cutting Steak Is Making the Internet Go Bananas

related

The Best Beers for Not Getting Fat

Updated

Continuing their reign at the top of major league baseball standings, the New York Mets beat the Braves 6-3 on Thursday to nab their 11th straight win — their longest streak since 1990. The Mets are 13-3. The Mets have the best record in the big leagues. Woo. 

To celebrate, enjoy these photos of Thrillist hero Keith Hernandez (who may or may not be on this year's team) and his mighty mustache. 

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Getty/Ron Galella/WireImage
Getty/Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Getty/Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Robin Platzer/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and can only dream of having a mustache like that some day. Damn. Send news tips to tony@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like