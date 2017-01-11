The Mets Are the Best Team in Baseball: Celebrate With These Keith Hernandez Mustache Photos

Updated
Continuing their reign at the top of major league baseball standings, the New York Mets beat the Braves 6-3 on Thursday to nab their 11th straight win — their longest streak since 1990. The Mets are 13-3. The Mets have the best record in the big leagues. Woo.
To celebrate, enjoy these photos of Thrillist hero Keith Hernandez (who may or may not be on this year's team) and his mighty mustache.
