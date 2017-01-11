These Maps Show the Stupidly High Rents Across NYC Neighborhoods

Although its bizarrely not included on the map, Zumper explains the small slice of Midtown known as NoMad is currently the most expensive neighborhood in the city with a median monthly rent of $4,500. But the maps do illustrate the stupid amounts of money people pay to live in some of NYC's most coveted 'hoods, such as Tribeca ($4,400), Greenwich Village ($4,100), and Battery Park City ($4,020) in Manhattan and DUMBO ($3,925), Vinegar Hill ($3,750), and Williamsburg ($3,150) in Brooklyn. Dreaming, however, is free.

Basically, if you're looking for a relative bargain, check out Washington Heights ($1,800), areas of Harlem (around $2,200), and the Upper East Side ($2,740), according to Zumper. As for Brooklyn, the maps suggest you might find something that's somewhat affordable in most neighborhoods outside of the Downtown Brooklyn area and Williamsburg. Oh, and you can always move up to The Bronx if you're looking for a "deal." Or you can just squeeze into a place with a bunch of roommates like the rest of us. Sigh.