The NYSE Shut Down Unexpectedly

What the hell is going on today? First, United Airlines grounded all flights -- worldwide -- thanks to a technical glitch. That'll probably cost the airline millions of dollars.
But that's just a drop in the bucket compared to the ENTIRE New York Stock Exchange shutting down.
CNBC reports trading stopped at 11:32a due to a technical issue. On its status page, the NYSE stated, "NYSE/NYSE MKT has temporarily suspended trading in all symbols. All open orders will be cancelled. Additional information will follow as soon as possible." Which, if you've ever seen a stock broker on the NYSE floor... well, those guys don't exactly like to wait around for more information.
Oh, and following the saying that bad things come in threes... the Wall Street Journal's website was also experiencing technical difficulties. Maybe it's all a coincidence. Or maybe the world's ending.
Happy Hump Day!
Ryan Craggs is Thrillist's Senior News Editor. Follow him @ryanrcraggs.