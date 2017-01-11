The NYSE Shut Down Unexpectedly

What the hell is going on today? First, United Airlines grounded all flights -- worldwide -- thanks to a technical glitch. That'll probably cost the airline millions of dollars.

But that's just a drop in the bucket compared to the ENTIRE New York Stock Exchange shutting down.

CNBC reports trading stopped at 11:32a due to a technical issue. On its status page, the NYSE stated, "NYSE/NYSE MKT has temporarily suspended trading in all symbols. All open orders will be cancelled. Additional information will follow as soon as possible." Which, if you've ever seen a stock broker on the NYSE floor... well, those guys don't exactly like to wait around for more information.