This Pizza Is Delivered in a Box Made of More Pizzas

"The actual box itself is like a Sicilian dough and I kind of scoop it out and push it down to form a container," he said. "Then i have to construct the lid, which is almost the hardest part, I’d say, because it needs to be able to fit right on top of that and you can’t really have cheese falling off the lid that opens. I made sort of a garlic-y olive oil top that's almost like a garlic bread. Then you make the small pizza that goes inside."

Yes, that's a lot of pizza, and it comes with a price tag to match: $40, depending on how you customize it with toppings. But perhaps the biggest question lies in how Vinnie's will manage to deliver the thing without it being soiled by the not-so-delicious elements of New York City. Berthiaume admits there are "definitely some kinks to work out," but said they'd likely transport it on a tray.