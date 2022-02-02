See the Gorgeous Interactive Light Exhibit That Just Opened in Brooklyn

There may still be a chill in the air, but those willing to brave the elements are in for a beautiful surprise in Industry City, Brooklyn.

The South Brooklyn creative hub is now home to "The Pool," an interactive light display from NYC-based artist Jen Lewin. The exhibit comprises over 100 light pads that change colors when they're touched. Lewin developed the technology behind the artwork herself, allowing for an ever-changing parade of lights that invites visitors to step and dance on the pads.