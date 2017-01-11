The Rent is Too Damn High Guy Got an Eviction Notice

In a classic "he said, she said" dispute, McMillan's landlord, Lisco Holdings LLC, claims that McMillan actually lives in Brooklyn and that the Manhattan apartment isn't his primary residence, which is a requirement for any rent-controlled apartment. McMillan said the Brooklyn address is an office and that he does actually live in the St. Marks Place apartment.

“They don't have the authority to evict me,” McMillan told the Daily News.

McMillan said that rent isn’t the issue here, but rather that this is an attempt to clear the building of low-paying tenants so the owners can charge higher rent for the whole building. By comparison, McMillan pays $872 each month for his one-bedroom apartment, while most other one-bedrooms in that area would cost upwards of $2,000 per month according to MNS Real Estate.