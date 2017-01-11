The Rent is Too Damn High Guy Got an Eviction Notice

Poor Jimmy McMillan. Not only does the famously-mustachioed man have to worry about the rent being too damn high, now he might also have to worry about finding a new damn place to live thanks to an eviction notice from his landlord ordering him out of his rent-stabilized apartment in the East Village.
McMillan, founder of The Rent Is Too Damn High fringe political party and 2013 New York gubernatorial candidate, is planning to fight the eviction scheduled for Feb. 5 in Brooklyn Federal Court. And in addition to acting as his own lawyer, he's also demanding $1.3 million in monetary damages.
In a classic "he said, she said" dispute, McMillan's landlord, Lisco Holdings LLC, claims that McMillan actually lives in Brooklyn and that the Manhattan apartment isn't his primary residence, which is a requirement for any rent-controlled apartment. McMillan said the Brooklyn address is an office and that he does actually live in the St. Marks Place apartment.
“They don't have the authority to evict me,” McMillan told the Daily News.
McMillan said that rent isn’t the issue here, but rather that this is an attempt to clear the building of low-paying tenants so the owners can charge higher rent for the whole building. By comparison, McMillan pays $872 each month for his one-bedroom apartment, while most other one-bedrooms in that area would cost upwards of $2,000 per month according to MNS Real Estate.
This isn’t McMillan’s first encounter with the housing disputes. He and the building’s owners have been in and out of court since 2009 when McMillan claimed that his locks were changed and he was never given a new key. In 2011 Lisco allegedly refused to renew his lease and has since sent several rent checks back to McMillan.
McMillan plans to fight the damn eviction until the very last damn day, but should it go through, he has no clue where he will go, according to the report.
Emily Kolars is an Editorial Assistant at Thrillist. She'd complain about how too-damn-high her rent is, but she's afraid she'd get kicked out of her apartment too. Follow her on Twitter.