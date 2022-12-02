Guided Tours of NYC's Historic Grand Central Terminal Are Back After 2 Years

Experience Grand Central Terminal in all its splendor. After a two-year hiatus mandated by the pandemic, guided tours are officially back at the iconic landmark, MTA Metro-North Railroad and City Experiences just announced.

The 90-minute tour, which is offered by Walks, is a journey through the beauty and history of the iconic train terminal. Visitors will be paired with a guide, and they will discover all the hidden nooks and treasures Grand Central has to offer.

As they walk through the terminal's most popular sites, including the Transit Museum, Vanderbilt Hall, the Main Concourse, the Grand Central Market, Grand Central Clock, and the Whispering Gallery, the guide will also provide them with a rich historical background of Grand Central.

The tours are available seven days a week, with the first tour of the day starting at 3 pm. Tickets are $35 for adults and $30 for children. To reserve your tickets, you can visit this website.