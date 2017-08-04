The Sounds of Bustling Grand Central Terminal Are Weirdly Chill

The sounds of New York City are not what you'd call calmative, typically. But a new exhibit at the Museum of the City of New York featuring the sounds of NYC's buildings is changing that, one jackhammer-less recording at a time.
Running from now until June 7th, an exhibit titled Soundscape New York is an "immersive audiovisual installation" that features sounds of various interiors from NYC institutions, ranging from Grand Central Terminal to the New York Public Library Reading Room to the Guggenheim Museum. The project was a collaboration between Karen Van Lengen, a professor of architecture at the University of Virginia, and artist James Welty, according to the museum.
Each installation features fluid-like visual animations that coincide with the soundtracks, which admittedly would likely make the noise from even a crowded club a little more soothing. Quite possibly the best though, is the strangely soothing Grand Central Terminal installation (check it out above, and the rest at Karen Van Lengen's Vimeo page), which looks like an ocean scape bustling with fish-like movements set to the far-off conversations of commuters, squeaks of sneakers in the hall, and possibly ... two quick castanet solos?
Whatever sounds they capture, it's more welcome than your neighbor's bass at 10am on a Sunday.
