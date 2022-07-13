This New NYC Al Fresco Dining Experience Will Transport You to Italy

Even if your summer plans don't include flying out to visit Italy, New York City has a solution to make you almost feel like you're right off the Amalfi Coast.

The Standard, High Line just unveiled its Summer Plaza, an Italian summer-inspired al fresco dining experience located on the hotel's outdoor grounds. While surrounded by beautiful vine plants and lemon trees, guests will get a taste of Italy with the Summer Plaza's delicious menu.

Featuring refreshing dishes like the Watermelon & Baby Heirloom Tomato Salad as well as tasty pizzas, Summer Plaza is set to make guests travel to Italy through authentic flavors. To quench the summer thirst, frozé as well as wine will be offered, and a table-side aperitivo cart will also be available. Those looking to end the night on a sweet note will instead get the chance to try a proper ice cream from the Summer Plaza's gelato bar.

Summer Plaza is open every Sunday through Thursday from 8 am–11 pm, and on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 am–1 am. For reservations, you can visit the Resy website.