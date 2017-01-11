There's Now A Website That Tracks How Long NYC Has Gone Without Murder

Last week, we told you about NYC's recording breaking streak of zero recorded murders, which ended up lasting 12 days. And now, to make it easier for us to be hopeful about setting a new record, or just downright depressed by the inevitable frequency of people killing each other in our city, there's a website that claims to tell you the current count of murder free days the city has seen, according to a report by DNAinfo.

Software developer Lok Fung launched the site, murdersin.nyc, on Valentine's Day -- the same day the record-setting stretch ended -- and told DNAinfo the site and its design were inspired by signs in factories that indicate when the last accident occurred. He hopes it will serve to remind New Yorkers about crime in their city -- the site even begs, "Do your part to help make a new record." Fung apparently updates the site based on reports and news coverage, so if you've heard about a murder, email him and let him know.