There Was A Damn Quadruple Rainbow Over Long Island This Morning

The crappy, stormy weather that drenched the New York area on Monday gave way to a helluva spectacle on Tuesday morning over Long Island, where people spotted what could only be described as a freaking QUADRUPLE rainbow. Double rainbows are truly awesome acts of nature that should be Instagram'd repeatedly, but FOUR rainbows at the same time? That's just insane. How did our mortal devices capture images of such beauty?
Amanda Curtis was one of the few who were blessed to witness the quadruple rainbow in real life, while waiting for her train at the Glen Cove LIRR station, and posted what's probably the best photographic evidence of the colorful natural wonder on Twitter. Oh, and to share her "luck," her company, Nineteenth Amendment, is giving out $25 credits.
Additionally, a number of double rainbows were spotted throughout the area, but they can gtfo, because now we've got quadruple rainbows. Mother Nature is really going to have to bring it rainbow-wise if she wants another Yosemite Bear dude viral meltdown anytime soon.
