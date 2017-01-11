There's Finally an All-Guacamole-Themed Restaurant

Despite all the chaos and uncertainty in the world, you can at least take comfort in the fact that restaurants entirely dedicated to foods like bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches and nachos exist. And now, America is finally being blessed with a restaurant that's almost entirely devoted to what's arguably your tortilla chips' greatest companion: guacamole.

The new restaurant, aptly called Guac Tacos + Tequila, is set to open at 4pm on National Guacamole Day and Mexican Independence Day -- this Friday, September 16th -- in NYC's East Village. Just as its name suggests, the eatery boasts a menu loaded with various types of guacamole, tacos, other Mexican dishes, and tequila -- but mostly guacamole. Eleven unique varieties of guacamole, that is.