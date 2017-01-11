News

These Stunning Illustrated Photos & Videos Turn NYC into a Fantasy Land

Courtesy of Eliska Podzimkova

New York City can sometimes be a dark, gray metropolis — especially if you apply the right Instagram filter. That’s why when visual artist Eliska Podzimkova takes and finds photographs of the city for her project, animateNY, she often looks for ways to add some light and life to the grit of the metropolis through illustration. The result is a beautiful fantasy world in which the creatures of her imagination live among the familiar of NYC.

“For me, it visualizes my fantasy and it is also a way I put little pieces of myself to New York,” she said via email. “I have lived here since November last year and I can say I will probably always feel like a stranger in a wonderland, at least a little bit. So this is a way, how to get closer to this marvelous city full of playful architecture, people, cultures, and atmosphere.”

Her goal, she said, is to help people stop for a second and smile. Check out a sample of the illustrations right here:

 

Hug

A photo posted by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀Eliska Podzimkova (@animateny)

 

This is fiction...........Pulp Fiction

A video posted by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀Eliska Podzimkova (@animateny)

 

Rooftoppin'

A photo posted by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀Eliska Podzimkova (@animateny)

 

Bubble show on 169th street The subway shot by who else than @underground_nyc check this fella !

A photo posted by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀Eliska Podzimkova (@animateny)


