These People Want to Put a 1,000ft Slip 'N Slide in the Middle of Manhattan

A company called Slide the City plans to unfurl a massive Slip 'N Slide in the middle of Manhattan sometime this August. What could possibly go wrong?

For $20, you'll be able to fly down a 1,000ft Slip 'N Slide atop an inflatable tube — and not the impromptu, let's-hurl-ourselves-headfirst-down-the-gross-flooded-wet-street type of Slip 'N Slide like this one in Times Square during Hurricane Irene in 2011.

Along with a Slip 'N Slide somewhere in the "heart of Manhattan," Slide the City Marketing Director Dustin Butcher told Thrillist the company is looking to bring the event to multiple locations in NYC boroughs, but details on exactly where and when won't be available for a few more weeks. NYC is just one of several additional cities to get a Slip 'N Slide this summer, including San Francisco. The giant Slip 'N Slides have already been a success in places like Salt Lake City and Boise, Idaho, Butcher said. And if you can make it in Boise, Idaho, you can make it anywhere.