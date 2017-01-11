These Vertigo-Inducing Photos Look Down at NYC's Bustling Intersections

We can all get pretty good looks at NYC's intersections while trudging behind slow people or sweating while stuck in some good ol' crosstown traffic, but a collection of photos by award-winning photographer Navid Baraty puts a whole new perspective on some of Manhattan's busiest intersections ... and they might make you feel a little vertigo.
Baraty said he first came up with the idea for the "Intersection" series after looking straight down and photographing the geometric pattern of a Tokyo street from the vantage point of a tall skyscraper, and realized the scene spoke to the character of Japan. In an email to Thrillist, Baraty wrote, "order and geometry of the perfectly parallel lines, precise angles and thoughtful proportion were a reflection of the society’s meticulous attention to detail and artistic presentation." When he moved to NYC, Baraty continued the series to see what the views from above would say about his new city.
"After seeing countless skyline photos of NYC, I found that the real life of the city can best be captured by pointing the lens straight down from high above," Baraty said. "Everyone walks around Manhattan looking up at the towering skyscrapers, but very few get to look down on it from so many vantage points. You feel the energy and flow of the city -- the constant stream of yellow taxis lining the avenues, the waves of pedestrians hurriedly crossing at the change of traffic signals, little figures disappearing into the subway stations, the chorus of honking horns and sirens."
As seen in some of the photos (included below) he's taken over the last four years of doing the series here, Baraty visited and revisited several vantage points to capture the varying "feeling of NYC" at different times of the day and night. The results are stunning. Check out more of his work on his website.
38th Street and 6th Ave
49th Street and Park Ave
36th Street and 6th Ave
38th Street and 6th Ave
Water Street
38th Street and 6th Ave
38th Street and 6th Ave
30th - 33rd streets and 6th Ave
31st Street and 6th Ave
30th - 33rd streets and 6th Ave
30th - 33rd streets and 6th Ave
42nd Street and 6th Ave
42nd Street and 6th Ave
42nd Street and 6th Ave
23rd - 26th streets and 6th Ave
31st Street and 6th Ave
Bryant Park
42nd Street and 6th Ave
Union Square
6th Avenue
