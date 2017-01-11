These Vertigo-Inducing Photos Look Down at NYC's Bustling Intersections

"After seeing countless skyline photos of NYC, I found that the real life of the city can best be captured by pointing the lens straight down from high above," Baraty said. "Everyone walks around Manhattan looking up at the towering skyscrapers, but very few get to look down on it from so many vantage points. You feel the energy and flow of the city -- the constant stream of yellow taxis lining the avenues, the waves of pedestrians hurriedly crossing at the change of traffic signals, little figures disappearing into the subway stations, the chorus of honking horns and sirens."

As seen in some of the photos (included below) he's taken over the last four years of doing the series here, Baraty visited and revisited several vantage points to capture the varying "feeling of NYC" at different times of the day and night. The results are stunning. Check out more of his work on his website.