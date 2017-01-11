They're Finally Tearing Down That Shithole LaGuardia

It's official: the East River dump known as New York's LaGuardia Airport cannot be saved.

The crumbling excuse for an airport is so outdated and dysfunctional that on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed a plan to demolish and replace LaGuardia with a new, better airport -- and hopefully one with a roof that doesn't leak. Joined by Vice President Joe Biden, who famously compared LaGuardia to a "third world country," Cuomo detailed the multibillion-dollar overhaul that will include a unified terminal, increased retail space, a "200-room boutique hotel," and better access via public transportation. So, you know, like an actual modern airport -- in NYC. Crazy.