A Chinatown Night Market Is Bringing Food & Art to NYC This Summer

Warm weather means food festival season, and what better place to grab some delicious meals than Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood?

Local nonprofit Think!Chinatown just announced the start of its monthly night market series, taking place on Forsyth Plaza near the Manhattan Bridge. It kicks off on Friday, May 20, with art and food vendors on the plaza.

Food vendors in attendance include Cambodia Now, Choy Commons, Momo Delight, Pho Master, Twisted Potato, Victor Zhang, and Xiang Mini Cakes. Chinatown restaurants Kopitiam and Alimama will also have a presence, with more vendors expected to be announced soon.

In terms of arts, the night market will open with a performance by Japanese drumming ensemble Soh Daiko and will feature booths from artists offering paper cutting, straw braiding, sugar painting, and more.

Festivities kick off at 8 pm. Forsyth Plaza is located on Canal Street below Sara D. Roosevelt Park at the foot of the Manhattan Bridge. Look out for more Chinatown Night Markets coming each month this summer. Check out the website for more details.