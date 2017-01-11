This Artist Photographed Over 1,900 Bodegas in Manhattan

Dozens of photos from the project, a handful of which you can see below, will be on display for Atlas Obscura at ACME Studio (63 North 3rd Street) in Brooklyn Wednesday night, where Quagliata plans to give a presentation about her 9-month journey to visit and capture every bodega and the stories she picked up along the way.

One of the most memorable moments from the project is when she visited a bodega in the East Village near 9th St and First Ave.

"I was standing outside to shoot for quite a while, waiting for some kids to clear the way and a man came out of the store, and asked me what I was doing there," she said. "I told him, and he said, 'You want to take a picture of my store?' He was so excited that he went and got his mom and a friend and they sat on a bench for the photo, and it’s the only photo I have [from the project] with someone else in it."