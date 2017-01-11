Holiday Hideaway
This Dude Beat the Blizzard by Snowboarding Through NYC

While you were hiding next to your loud ass radiator and a nice bottle of whiskey during the historic #Blizzard2016 on Saturday, one dude beat the hell out of the storm by hitting the snowy and mostly deserted streets of NYC on his freaking snowboard. 

A new video shows YouTube star and filmmaker Casey Neistat slicing and sliding through the snowy streets of Manhattan while dangling from the back of a Jeep 4x4. Somehow, he manages to hold on to a selfie stick as he zooms by the few other cars on the road and the shocked onlookers who bravely left the comforting glow of their Netflix to get out and truly experience the blizzard. At one point, he sails right through Times Square waving an American flag, to applause from the crazy people who decided to hang out there. Even the cops out enforcing the citywide travel ban can't help but appreciate this daring demonstration of #NewYorkValues.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and would have badly hurt himself doing something like that. Yikes. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

