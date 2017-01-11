This Guy Is Installing Actually Helpful Subway Signs

While nobody would ever admit it, even longtime New Yorkers can occasionally lose their sense of direction when coming out of the city's often disorienting maze of subway platforms and connecting tunnels, since existing signage often does little to point you in a specific direction. That's why Rhode Island School of Design student Ryan Murphy has created -- and posted -- signs on stairs out of the subway that actually say what street you're heading to and in what direction. That's pretty damn helpful.

So far, Murphy has installed the signs on stairs at the 86th and Lexington 4, 5, 6 station on the Upper East Side, which he said is heavily trafficked by people who could use the helpful indicators like large tourists crowds heading to museums and the neighborhood's big residential population. He hopes the signs will help people choose which stairs to take when exiting the subway.