This Is NYC's "Most Deafening" Subway Station

NYC's subway stations have never been a pleasant place for any of your senses, but one station is reportedly the worst for your hearing.
Although your station probably feels like it's the worst, the platform at South Ferry in Lower Manhattan is the "most deafening," according to a report by The New York Post, which surveyed 20 of the city's noisiest subway stations using a digital sound-level meter. Trains roaring and screeching into the curved station reached a dizzying, potentially damaging 111 decibels, which is like being at a live rock concert, with the same crowds of sweaty people, only way less joint passing.
While not nearly as painful as South Ferry, the 4,5,6 train platform at the Union Square station came in second, hitting jackhammer-level loudness at 104 decibels, according to the report. The Post also notes half of the stations tested came in over 100 on the meter, so maybe it's time to stop judging people who cover their ears when the train rumbles through. Or maybe just judge a little less?
