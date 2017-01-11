This Is NYC's "Most Deafening" Subway Station

While not nearly as painful as South Ferry, the 4,5,6 train platform at the Union Square station came in second, hitting jackhammer-level loudness at 104 decibels, according to the report. The Post also notes half of the stations tested came in over 100 on the meter, so maybe it's time to stop judging people who cover their ears when the train rumbles through. Or maybe just judge a little less?

