This Is NYC's Most Expensive 1 Bedroom Rental at $300k Per Month

We all knew the rent is pretty outrageous -- or "too damn high" -- in New York City, but this ... this is just out of control. At $300,000 per month, a one-bedroom penthouse apartment at NYC's the Surrey Hotel on E. 76th Street is apparently the most expensive one-bedroom apartment in the city, according to a report by the New York Post. That's right, one bedroom -- for $300,000 a month.

So for what amounts to $3.6 million a year, you'll get a whole 1,200sqft, which includes a bedroom and one and a half bathrooms. They'll also throw in some upscale artwork, according to the report, which had better damn well be framed in gold, diamonds, and platinum that you can melt down to clear the rent check every month.