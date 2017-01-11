Here's What the Final Tower at the World Trade Center Will Look Like

Hot on the heels of the 1 World Trade Center observatory's grand opening, developers at the massive Lower Manhattan complex have finally revealed the design of the last major World Trade Center tower -- and while it's different from past renderings, it's quite impressive.

The skyscraper, or 2 World Trade Center, will be the second-tallest building at the site at1,340ft and over 80 stories, just below the 1,776ft-tall 1 World Trade Center. The asymmetrical tower is expected to be completed by 2021 -- the 20th anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 -- and will be located at 200 Greenwich St. (just to the northeast of the 9/11 memorial), according to a report by Curbed. Already, 21st Century Fox and News Corp have signed on to take over the lower half of the building, where it will locate 5,000 employees under Rupert Murdoch's empire.