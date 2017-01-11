This New Ad Was Deemed Too Sexy For The L Train

"I’m obviously in a bit of shock because as we know from riding the MTA, there’s much more exposing ads on the subway like the famous plastic surgeon and fashion designers and a gynecologists and other doctors trying to advertise and sell better performance in bed, and those are on the subway every day," Rachmany said. "It’s a game of words and we're not here to state the obvious about our services like other competitors."

Additionally, Rachmany sticks behind the safe-sex message in the ad, saying he thinks it's appropriate for all audiences.

"Kids on the train could see the ads and ask what they mean, and the parents could explain the boxes and items are from the move, or they could go ahead and explain that when you are going to be intimate with someone, you should always use protection," he said. "I’m going to teach that to my kids."