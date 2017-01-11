This New Ad Was Deemed Too Sexy For The L Train

There's a whole lot of things that we witness, avoid, cringe at, and endure on the L Train every day, but apparently, the MTA has drawn the line at a moving company's advertisement that features a cheeky message about safe sex, of all things. To be fair, the MTA is probably one of the least sexy things in the world.
Dumbo Moving + Storage said the spot, one of three in its new campaign, was turned down by the MTA because it's too sexually suggestive and not suitable for younger passengers. The ad (seen in full below), shows a half-naked couple who appear to have just been in the middle of unpacking at their new apartment -- hot! -- and are about to, as Dumbo Moving CEO Lior Rachmany explained to Thrillist, "proceed with intimate events." At the bottom, the ad reads, "ALWAYS HAVE PROTECTION," which Rachmany admits is a pretty edgy way to say the company will protect and store your items during your move.
"I’m obviously in a bit of shock because as we know from riding the MTA, there’s much more exposing ads on the subway like the famous plastic surgeon and fashion designers and a gynecologists and other doctors trying to advertise and sell better performance in bed, and those are on the subway every day," Rachmany said. "It’s a game of words and we're not here to state the obvious about our services like other competitors."
Additionally, Rachmany sticks behind the safe-sex message in the ad, saying he thinks it's appropriate for all audiences.
"Kids on the train could see the ads and ask what they mean, and the parents could explain the boxes and items are from the move, or they could go ahead and explain that when you are going to be intimate with someone, you should always use protection," he said. "I’m going to teach that to my kids."
The two other ads in the campaign -- one showing a dad going to great lengths for protection while changing a baby's diaper, and another showing mobsters talking about another kind of "protection" -- will begin running on the L Train on March 16th. Check 'em out below:
(h/t Observer)
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and can't help but repeating this important message: always have protection. Send him news tips at tony@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.