This Super-Skinny NYC Skyscraper Will Have 5 Built-In Parks

Imagine not having to worry about hoards of tourists with selfie sticks, anti-Semitic Elmos, or even leaving your own apartment building to get some fresh air at a park. That could be the future thanks to this super-skinny residential skyscraper proposed to rise above Manhattan that will have freaking parks built into it on several levels.

Currently in design, the 65-story, 700ft tall tower will have five "clusters" of shared park space for residents at intervals throughout the building, which NEF, a Turkish developer, wants to build on East 37th Street in Midtown, according to Perkins+Will, the architecture and design firm behind the concept.