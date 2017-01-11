This Time-Lapse Video Captures a Gorgeous Sunset Over Manhattan

Unfortunately, not everyone is lucky enough to witness stunning sunsets over Manhattan from the perfect vantage point across the East River in Long Island City, but thankfully, someone was able to capture one on a recent night with a time-lapse video. Basically, everything is more beautiful when great views of Manhattan are involved -- like cocktails and lobster rolls, and even fog.
YouTube user nzeeshan said he took the video just a few days ago and wanted to capture the city's stunning transition from day to night. "It was actually taken from my apartment window," he said. "We (me and my wife) have experienced this sunset every day and wanted to capture it so we could share this amazing sight with our friends and the world."
Anyway, we can just think of this when we return to our apartment's gorgeous views of the building next door.
