See the Over-the-Top New York Deli Sandwiches That Have Captivated TikTok

On top of being a hypnotizing source of entertainment, TikTok is becoming a sort of search engine too, and that can be pretty useful if you're looking for some inspiration in the kitchen.

You don't need to be fully stocked, though. Even if you only have a few basic ingredients and junk food in your pantry, General Ock might be able to help you.

Rahim Mohamed, who is known on the internet and on TikTok as General Ock, is the latest NYC culinary sensation that has deli aficionados glued to their screen. The 33-year-old Yemeni-American became famous during the pandemic for his wild deli creations, which combine delicious, bodega-available ingredients to give life to never-before-seen combinations.

General Ock rose quickly to TikTok fame with his unique creations, and he now flaunts 3.4 million followers and 55.7 million likes on the platform. Among the fan favorites, fans scrolling on his TikTok profile can find sausage, egg, and cheese sandwiches stuffed between red velvet pancakes, and even steak and cheese on chocolate chip pancakes.

If you want to try and get your hands on a General Ock creation, Mohamed operates out of Red Hook Food Corp on 603 Clinton Street in Brooklyn. Watch some of his viral TikToks below: