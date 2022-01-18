This Comedian's 100-Square-Foot Apartment Could Be the Smallest in NYC

Photo courtesy of Ron Ervin

People will put up with a lot in order to live in New York City, including apartments that would be classified as broom closets in many parts of the country. Comedian and West Harlem resident Ron Ervin recently made an appearance in The New York Post, where he claimed to live in New York City's smallest apartment. He first gained attention on TikTok, where he attempted to take the unofficial title from AJ Webber, a model and aspiring actor whose minuscule East Village abode went viral last year.

"This guy has a queen-size mattress in his apartment," Ervin riffed. "If I brought a queen-size mattress into my New York apartment it would crush me to death... Oh you have an actual closet to put your clothes in? Okay Bill Gates." Ervin found the West 130th Street apartment on Craigslist last year for $950 a month after relocating from Chicago. He shares a toilet and shower with the other apartments on his floor, and his kitchen consists of a sink, a mini-fridge, a $10 hot plate, and a George Foreman Grill he found in the hallway. He shared a full tour of his claustrophobic crash pad on TikTok, showing off his twin bed and single rack of clothes:

According to measurements taken by The Post, Ervin's apartment is less than 6 feet wide and 20 feet long, putting it somewhere in the range of 100 to 120 square feet. That's about the same as Webber's viral East Village crib, although Ervin's doesn't have a closet. With a whole host of sketchy housing options in NYC, it's hard to crown any apartment as the definitive smallest, but Ervin is clearly making it work with a tiny space in the Big Apple.

