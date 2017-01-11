Watch 11 Years of One World Trade Center in One Time-Lapse Video

It's been a big week for One World Trade Center. The building's stunning, sky-high observatory opened to the public for dazzling views of NYC through a zillion selfie sticks, and on Sunday night, the tower caught a few lightning strikes during intense thunderstorms. And now, thanks to the folks at EarthCam, you can watch the landmark's long, but incredible rise in a time-lapse video made up of thousands of photos from October 2004 to Memorial Day of this year -- and it almost helps you forget how damn long the construction took...

