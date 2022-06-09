You Can Build a Customized 1-Pound Reese's Peanut Butter Cup in Times Square

A sweet new experience just opened in NYC's Times Square, and peanut butter lovers should take note.

The Hershey's Chocolate World store just unveiled its Stuff Your Cup experience in Times Square. Available for the first time outside the company's Hershey, Pennsylvania location, the experience allows you to design your own custom Reese's Peanut Butter Cup weighing a whopping one pound.

On a base of Hershey's peanut cup butter straight from the factory, you can add your own mix-ins, including Reese's Pieces, marshmallows, cookie bits, and even potato chips. They'll fold it together and pack it into a giant Reese's Peanut Butter Cup shell.

"The wait is over! Reese's Stuff Your Cup is coming to the biggest city in the US—a match made in chocolate and peanut butter heaven. We're inviting tourists and Reese's superfans to make their dreams come true in a whole new way by creating their very own one-pound Reese's Cup," said Vice President of Hershey's Chocolate World Suzanne Jones in a press statement. "This is such a unique and personalized experience that caters to every single chocolate and peanut butter lover—whether you love a sweet mix-in like Reese's Pieces, or a salty kick with, for the first-time-ever, potato chips."

The one-pound treats are available for $24.95 at the Times Square Hershey Chocolate World store, located at 701 7th Avenue in Manhattan.