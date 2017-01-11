News

Times Square With No Ads Just Looks So Weird

Flickr/dustysnowcrash

It's pretty hard to stop and wonder what Times Square would look like without the massive, bright billboard ads flashing and blinking while you walk as fast as you can away from it, but thanks to Reddit, we have a decent look at what it'd be like if they all disappeared in the form of a before and after gif. 

Looks pretty weird, right? Here it is again:

Reddit

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and really doesn't mind the gigantic, flashing ads in Times Square. The glow from far away looks pretty nice, too. Follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick

