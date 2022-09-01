Learn the True Story of the Titanic's Passengers at This New NYC Exhibit

While almost everybody has seen Titanic at least once, fewer can say they've marveled at authentic artifacts from the infamous ship. Soon, New Yorkers will be able to do just that while also learning all about the ship's 1912 sinking.

After a first successful London edition, "Titanic. The Exhibition" is coming to NYC this fall, and it will guide visitors through the Titanic story as well as that of its passengers. Never-seen-before artifacts, including left-behind personal effects, letters, keepsakes, and photographs will be on display and they will visually recount the stories of the ship's crew and its passengers. The 90-minute show will also include a recreation of the ship's interiors, and it will show visitors what the first-class suites and third-class cabins were like.

The exhibit will debut in Union Square at 526 Sixth Avenue by West 14th Street in November. Tickets aren't up for sale yet, but those interested in visiting the exhibit can sign up for the waitlist via this link. Adult tickets will start at $31, while children will only need to pay $20.90. Kids under 4 years of age will be able to enter for free.

For more information and to take a look at preview images, you can visit the exhibit's social media page.