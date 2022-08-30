You Can Snag Half-Priced Broadway Tickets at This Soon-to-Reopen TKTS Booth

Broadway fans have yet another way to attend shows without breaking the bank. After a two-year hiatus, the TKTS discount booth at Lincoln Center is reopening, and it will offer discount tickets up to 50% off.

Due to the pandemic, the booth has been closed since March 13, 2020, but it is now set to reopen its doors on September 6. Starting from opening day, guests will get the chance to purchase tickets discounted up to 50% off for same-day matinee and evening shows as well as next-day matinee performances to Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Lincoln Center productions, Broadway World reports.

"All of us at TDF are excited to reopen TKTS Lincoln Center so we can once again serve local residents and visitors eager to get the best prices and locations to Broadway, Off-Broadway and Lincoln Center performances," Michael Naumann, TDF's Managing Director, said in a statement. "The demand for tickets has been growing at our Times Square location as folks return to the theater, so we felt this was the right time to reopen our satellite booth."

TKTS Lincoln Center will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am–6 pm. If these days don't work for you, you can visit the main TKTS booth in Times Square, which is open every day. TKTS Times Square welcomes guests Monday, Tuesdays, and Fridays from 3–8 pm; Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 11 am–8 pm; and Sundays from 11 am–7 pm. And if you're looking for even more discounted tickets, check out Broadway's two-for-one sale going on now.

Earlier this year, Broadway ended the vaccine mandate for the audience. Masks are optional for those attending the shows, but they are highly recommended. For COVID policies specific to each show, you can visit this link.